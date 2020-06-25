Wednesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Sixty percent of Americans agree that climate change is a major threat, according to a new Pew survey, and while there’s a broad divide between Democrats and Republicans on whether it exists and whether it’s manmade, bipartisan majorities favor measures like higher fuel efficiency standards for cars to curb it. (Washington Post)
Vice’s Motherboard has the inside scoop on how Uber’s unrelenting pursuit of scale at all costs caused major problems for JUMP, the idealistic bike-share company it acquired, culminating in Uber dumping JUMP onto rival Lime and Lime dumping thousands of JUMP bikes onto scrap heaps.
Enticing workers back onboard transit may be a key to economic recovery. (Bloomberg)
Two-thirds of 1,100 municipalities surveyed by the National League of Cities expect to cancel or delay infrastructure projects as a result of the coronavirus recession. (Route Fifty)
Self-driving taxies will do nothing to reduce disparities in transportation access, according to a new study. In fact, they’ll actually be more expensive to operate on a per-mile basis than privately owned automobiles. (The Truth About Cars)
A Black woman who was assaulted by a white supremacist on a Portland train in 2017 called out the “racist system” at her attacker’s sentencing hearing. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Bay Area Rapid Transit is shifting $2 million from police and fare collectors to unarmed “ambassadors” who will patrol trains making riders feel more comfortable. (Mass Transit Mag)
The Obama administration gave Columbus, Ohio $40 million and four years to become a “smart city.”. A year before the deadline, Columbus has made some progress, but many programs are behind schedule. (Governing)
City officials are disputing the San Antonio transit agency’s claims that it’s facing a massive shortfall and say it should be able to weather the pandemic without service cuts. (Rivard Report)
The Boston Globe calls on the Massachusetts legislature to raise the gas tax, which it was poised to do before the pandemic hit, lawmakers scattered and the economy collapsed.
After seeing little effect on pedestrian safety over three years, Montgomery County, Maryland is going to back to the drawing board on its Vision Zero plan. (Bethesda Magazine)
Stop us if you think that you’ve heard this one before, but bike sales are booming in Italy since the government ended the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. For 10 years, urban policymakers have been talking more and more about the so-called “interested but concerned” — people who would like to bike more but who are, for some reason, held […]
The New York Times published an editorial today about "an unpleasant and inescapable truth: any serious effort to fight [global] warming will require everyone to pay more for energy." The piece then goes on to dismiss carbon taxes as politically unfeasible, and discusses the merits of cap-and-trade systems, emphasizing that in order to work, they […]
Low-income communities and people of color view traffic risk, high prices, and the potential for crime and harassment are the biggest barriers to bicycling and using bike-share in their neighborhoods, according to a new report from researchers at Portland State University.