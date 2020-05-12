Tuesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

As people start to go back to work all over the world, they’re getting into cars instead of getting back on transit (Washington Post). Demand for gas is rising and rush hour is making a comeback because workers are scared of being exposed to coronavirus on a train (Bloomberg). Still, Outside’s Eben Weiss is hopeful that measures such as Oakland’s slow streets movement could finally kill off car culture (Outside).
To avoid a carmaggeddon, Australia is encouraging people who are scared to use transit to walk or bike instead (Yahoo News). The U.K. has committed 5 billion pounds to walking, biking and buses, and will start fast-tracking projects immediately (Forbes). Biking has gotten so popular in the U.K. during the lockdown that many bike shops are sold out (The Guardian).
To survive, transit agencies will have to take steps to prepare for the next pandemic, experts said at the online Shared Mobility Summit. Meanwhile, ride-hailing companies may have to refocus on major urban areas, and micro-mobility companies will have to become better partners with cities. (Government Technology)
Uber lost nearly $3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, but analysts say the company has enough cash to survive the coronavirus crisis. (Business Insider)
Lime and Jump have merged (Streetsblog), and Lime will be temporarily removing its former rival’s bikes from Seattle for maintenance and rebranding. (Seattle Times)
Elon Musk is reopening Tesla’s California plant in defiance of orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. (CNN)
COVID-19 is showing that Houston’s streets aren’t just for commuting by car — more bike lanes and sidewalks are needed in many neighborhoods, according to the city’s first-ever chief transportation planner. (Chronicle)
A deal to buy an abandoned rail yard south of Denver is likely to fall through, threatening both a planned interstate expansion and future light rail and commuter rail projects. (Colorado Public Radio)
The St. Paul city council stuck to its guns and denied restaurant owners’ appeal to halt the removal of a few dozen parking spaces to make way for a bike lane. (City Pages)
A recent poll found that Philadelphia pedestrians are concerned about cracked and blocked sidewalks, construction areas and distracted drivers. (Voice)
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Instead of “cyclists,” people biking. Instead of “accident,” collision. Instead of “cycle track,” protected bike lane. It can come off as trivial word policing. But if you want proof that language shapes […]
When cities devote street space exclusively to buses or trains, they usually encounter some stiff resistance to change. Dan Reed at Greater Greater Washington has been giving the topic some thought, because many of the DC region’s upcoming transit projects will require reallocating some lanes from cars to transit. Reed cites Minneapolis’s Green Line, which runs through the […]
On his “Fast Lane” blog this week, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood gave a shout-out to the 2 Mile Challenge, an initiative by the Clif Bar people to encourage people to bike instead of drive. LaHood started by saying that with gas at $4 a gallon, there’s no reason to use a car for the 40 […]
Los Angeles, with its expanding transit network, is supposed to be in the process of shedding its cocoon of car-centricity and emerging, in the words of a recent Fast Company headline, as America’s “next great walkable city.” The city’s streets, however, didn’t change a whole lot under former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. When Eric Garcetti was elected mayor in 2013, advocates thought […]