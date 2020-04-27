Monday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Automakers are hoping that a newly germaphobic public will stop riding transit and buy cars instead (Bloomberg). But several studies have shown that motorists are more likely to spread coronavirus than subway riders (Planetizen). And transit remains a lifeline for essential workers and older people who must venture out for food and medicine (World Economic Forum). The coronavirus pandemic has shown how important transit systems are, as well as the need for stable sources of revenue, infrastructure investments and modernized fleets (The City Fix).
The Week examines three scenarios for post-pandemic traffic: it stays low, returns to normal or gets even worse.
Joe Biden wants a $1-trillion green infrastructure stimulus bill that would fund light rail and half a million electric vehicle chargers. (Politico)
Bike lanes boost businesses, according to a new Portland State University study. Researchers looked at 14 corridors in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Memphis, Minneapolis and Indianapolis, and found that bike lanes had a neutral or positive economic impact, especially on retailers and restaurants.
Washington, D.C. is putting concrete barriers in streets to expand sidewalks, and residents are clamoring for more (WAMU). In New York City, though, the sidewalks are too narrow for social distancing (Curbed, Streetsblog).
Charlotte’s transit agency plans to restore cut routes and reinstate fares once Gov. Roy Cooper lifts North Carolina’s stay-at-home order. (Plan Charlotte)
Philadelphia’s Indego bike-share turns 5 (WHYY) and Indianapolis’s Pacers bike-share celebrates its sixth anniversary (Fox 59).
When you read everything from around the country, as we do, you quickly see how differently cities are reacting to the virus. So click here for all the news (which we're now displaying in a compact format to save space on our homepage!).