Thursday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Ride-hailing drivers are putting their lives on the line shuttling people around during the COVID-19 pandemic — even taking some to the hospital — but they still don’t have health care or other basic rights ( City Lab ). Drivers say Uber and Lyft are blocking them from getting paid sick leave or unemployment benefits as many struggle with both the disease risk and a drop in business ( New York Times ). One potential solution: New York City is hiring out-of-work Uber and Lyft drivers to deliver food to homebound seniors ( The Verge ).