Tuesday’s Headlines

Taxi services have seen an uptick in business since the coronavirus outbreak, but many drivers are taking precautions like sanitizing their vehicles, refusing rides to the airport and cutting back hours ( Bloomberg ). Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is urging Uber, Lyft and delivery services to compensate drivers who may have come into contact with the virus so they aren’t incentivized to keep working and spread it to others ( Tech Crunch ), which Uber says it will do ( Reuters ).