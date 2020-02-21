Friday’s Headlines

Under President Trump, the U.S. has become more car-reliant, while Congress has had to fight to protect major transit projects. Overall, Trump’s policy has been big talk and little action. ( City Lab )

One thing Trump has tried to do is roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. Luckily, his administration’s been too incompetent to pull it off. ( Jalopnik )

Joe Biden says he’ll raise corporate taxes to pay for his infrastructure plan ( CNS News ). Likewise, Pete Buttigieg doesn’t think gas taxes are a long-term solution to fund transportation ( Public News Service ).

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington criticized President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for holding up the appointment of a new inspector general at the U.S. DOT. The recently retired IG was investigating allegations that McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, steered contracts toward his Kentucky constituents.

Smart Cities Dive interviews e-scooter company Spin’s president, Euwyn Poon, about the advantages of being part of an established company in Ford, rather than a tech startup, and why micromobility in the U.S. lags behind European cities.

A Maryland bill would stop sidewalk closures during construction ( WJLA ). Meanwhile, Dallas officials want to charge contractors more to work in the right-of-way to get them to finish jobs more quickly ( D Magazine ).

An Oregon legislator wants to give cities the authority to lower speed limits, which, you would think, would be obvious. ( Bike Portland )

About 26,000 Seattle bus riders will get a smoother ride starting Saturday, when a dozen routes move to new bus-only lanes on Columbia Street. ( Seattle Times )

Atlanta transit agency MARTA is considering rebuilding its main station in Five Points to reconnect the street grid. ( Marietta Daily Journal )

It’s a bit depressing that even in liberal Vermont, most drivers oppose paying more for gas to fight climate change. ( NBC 5 )

The eight people Portland drivers have killed so far this year include two who were sleeping on the sidewalk. ( Willamette Week )