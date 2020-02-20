Thursday’s Headlines

The problem with autonomous cars is that operators either pay attention or they don’t — and if they don’t, they won’t be ready to take the wheel if needed. ( Fast Company )

Case in point: Researchers stuck a piece of tape on a speed-limit sign and convinced Teslas on autopilot to drive 85 miles per hour in a 35. ( Business Insider )

Uber used to be able to bully cities, but it’s unlikely to win its fight with Los Angeles over access to data. ( Smart Cities Dive )

The mayor of traffic-choked San Francisco, London Breed, is proposing congestion pricing and charging for on-street parking on nights and Sundays to free up valuable curb space ( Chronicle ). In New York City, though, the nation’s first congestion pricing scheme could be delayed because the federal DOT is dragging its feet on deciding how extensive of an environmental review should be conducted ( Politico ).

In 2011, Dallas promised to build 1,300 miles of bike routes by 2021. With less than a year to go, it’s only one-tenth of the way there. ( Observer )

Miami-Dade’s South Corridor bus rapid transit line looks likely to receive a Federal Transit Administration grant. ( Miami Today )

The upcoming T shutdown in Boston will be BRT’s time to shine. ( Commonwealth )

Denver’s Regional Transportation District is taking public input on proposed transit service cuts over the next two weeks. ( Colorado Public Radio )

A Virginia gas tax hike will pump more money into transit, but it will probably lead to more sprawl and wider roads, as well. ( Virginia Mercury )

Developers broke ground on a mixed-use building near an Atlanta transit stop that includes affordable housing and relatively little parking. ( Curbed )

New Orleans is taking a second look at a transit hub in the central business district, where thousands of riders board buses every day but don’t have shelter or a place to sit. ( Times-Picayune )

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is considering appointing a “pothole czar.” ( Star )

Rochester is eyeing late 2020 to launch an electric car-share service. ( Democrat & Chronicle )