Wednesday’s Headlines

Distracted drivers killed at least 3,000 people in the U.S. last year, and despite a plethora of laws banning or restricting cell phone use behind the wheel, motorists continue to drive while distracted at an alarming rate. ( Bloomberg )

Cities are on track to meet only a fifth of their 2020 climate goals. ( Quartz )

In Seattle, where drivers have killed nearly twice as many people this year as in 2019, Mayor Jenny Durkin is lowering speed limits on arterial roads to 25 miles per hour. ( Seattle Times )

Despite Vision Zero efforts, Denver traffic deaths jumped from 61 last year to 67 in 2019, with a month left to go. Of those, three were on bikes and 20 were on foot. ( 9 News )

Drivers have killed 25 pedestrians in San Jose this year, an all-time high ( ABC 7 ). Sensing a pattern?

A D.C. Metro report recommends reducing fares for low-income riders and suggests a pilot program for 2,500 people lasting six to nine months. According to the report, most higher-income Metro users already receive a subsidy from their employers, and low-income users often have to limit their rides because of the expense. ( WAMU )

Clean Technica is not sure Kansas City offering free transit is a good thing. (Narrator voice: It is.) Meanwhile, streetcar ridership has more than tripled in Little Rock since transit agency Rock Region Metro eliminated the $1 fare ( KATV ).

Massachusetts lawmakers are likely to propose a gas tax hike, but they’re also considering funding transportation by charging drivers per mile driven. ( New England Public Radio )

San Antonio needs a comprehensive network of bus lanes and bike and pedestrian infrastructure, argues the Rivard Report .

Los Angeles Times readers are mad about the idea of toll lanes on the 405. Rich and poor alike, everyone has a right to be stuck in traffic.

The London Tube map is starting to look like something drawn up by Charlie Day . ( City Lab )

Our partners at Streetsblog Chicago need to raise $15,000 more by Jan. 1 to win a $50,000 grant from the Chicago Community Trust that will fund publication next year. Please consider chipping in to support their livable streets journalism and advocacy. Make your tax-deductible donation here.