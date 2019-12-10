Tuesday’s Headlines

In the wake of Uber’s report that more than 3,000 alleged sexual assaults occurred in its cars last year, USA Today has tips on staying safe.

Men are twice as likely to use an e-scooter or similar vehicle than women, probably because many women don’t feel safe on one. Designing small vehicles that accommodate a wider range of body types could help close the gap. ( City Lab )

Hundreds of Northern Virginia transit workers are on strike, seeking better pay and benefits. The strike is also a proxy fight over privatizing the D.C. Metro’s Silver Line extension, with workers saying companies like Transdev North America cut corners. ( Washington Post )

The Post also reports that Maryland congressmen want Gov. Larry Hogan to spend more on public transit if he adds toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270.

Eliminating traffic deaths in Texas will require more than just a Vision Zero commitment — it will require funding to match ( Community Impact ). Even then, it will also require completely rethinking the way people get around ( D Magazine ).

Better transit could free up more land for housing in Seattle, bringing sky-high housing prices down. ( My Northwest )

St. Louis’s Loop trolley is set to close on Dec. 29, but officials are working behind the scenes to keep it running. ( KSDK )

Costs continue to rise for a Honolulu light rail line and could soar past $9 billion. ( Civil Beat )

One of Milwaukee’s main arteries, West Fond du Lac Avenue, the site of several fatal crashes, is getting a Complete Streets makeover. ( Journal-Sentinel )

China’s once booming bike-share industry collapsed because investors poured money into it with no path to profitability, and lax intellectual property laws meant companies were free to copy each other. ( Fortune )

KITT would never allow this to happen: A Connecticut driver was cited after his Tesla rear-ended a cop car while on autopilot ( CNBC ). Elon Musk isn’t having much better luck driving his new Cybertruck ( Gizmodo ).

