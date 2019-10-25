Friday’s Headlines

The bipartisan Vision Zero Act would provide federal funding for communities to stem the tide of pedestrian and cyclist deaths by steering federal transportation funds toward that goal. (Curbed, Streetsblog)

We’ve known for a while that living in a walkable neighborhood makes people healthier and happier, but children who grow up in walkable neighborhoods are also more upwardly mobile, according to a new study, reports Richard Florida in City Lab.

Oakland’s adaptive bikeshare has served as a model for cities like Detroit and Portland that want mobility devices to serve all residents, including those with disabilities. ( Next City )

Philadelphia should join New York in banning cars on streets that are crucial for transit. (Inquirer)

Some readers like Willamette Week‘s idea of replacing cars in Portland with e-bikes. Others are worried about how they’ll pick up their kids. Maybe they should try cargo bikes, like Minnesota moms are doing (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Washington, D.C. speed cameras are on track to issue more than 1 million tickets in 2019. ( WTOP )

Norman, Oklahoma residents go to the polls Nov. 12 to vote on a tiny sales tax hike that would raise $2.5 million for transit. ( Transcript )

St. Louis’s NPR affiliate will air a story at noon today on the Loop trolley. It cost $51 million, but it doesn’t really go anywhere. Now it needs a $200,000 subsidy just to stay open through November. Should it be saved, or is the city throwing good money after bad?

The Rochester city council voted to approve a bus rapid transit system. ( KTTC )

Baltimore got along fine with hand-operated traffic signals — until the cars came along. ( Sun )

An Uber executive insists that flying taxis will be widely available by 2023 (Business Insider). Keep in mind, we still don’t have hoverboards, even though “Back to the Future 2” promised us them by 2015.