Thursday’s Headlines

- During the oil crisis of 1973, Americans waited in line for hours fill their gas-guzzling V-8s. It had a lasting effect not only the car-dependent economy, but the nation’s psyche. Observers recognized at the time that the whole system was unsustainable. Yet even today, the Autopian dream lives on. (Places Journal)
- Lyft drivers are suspicious because the app no longer lets them see how much individual riders are paying. (Jalopnik)
- As the death toll rises on New York City’s congested streets, the city is adjusting traffic lights to slow down cars and give bikes priority (NY Times), but Streetsblog wasn’t that impressed.
- A congressional subcommittee praised D.C. Metro officials during a hearing for improving safety and increasing ridership, but said they need to be more transparent and tighten ethics rules after the former board chairman failed to disclose that he consulted for the agency’s largest parking firm. (Washington Post)
- Congressman Steve Cohen — who represents Memphis, the most dangerous city in the U.S. for walking — explains why he supports a federal Complete Streets Act. (Commercial Appeal)
- Denver is cutting back light rail service because it can’t find enough train operators (Denver Post). Streetsblog Denver took a deeper dive.
- A new study found that Missouri public transit is underfunded, and pumping more into it would have a big impact on the state’s economy. (KMOV)
- Miami, Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade County government are looking for docks for water transit across Biscayne Bay. (Miami Today)
- Austin is considering tweaking its zoning rules to make it harder for developers to get out of building sidewalks. (Daily Texan)
- Vision Zero advocates took the streets in Los Angeles after drivers killed two pedestrians within hours of each other. (LAist)
- London has seen a 36-percent drop in the pollutant nitrogen dioxide since Mayor Sadiq Khan banned gas-powered vehicles from the city center. (Intelligent Transport)
- City Lab has a humorous look at our future transit dystopia.