Monday’s Headlines

- Buses are the workhorses of U.S. transit, but they get no respect. City Lab interviews author Steven Higashide about how bus riders are marginalized and deserve to be a higher priority.
- The Covering Climate Now initiative brought together hundreds of news outlets to share stories related to the recent UN climate summit. Among those Media Matters singled out for praise in an overview of the coverage was Streetsblog Denver’s Andy Bosselman, who wrote an op-ed for the Colorado Sun urging the state to “stop building new roads and expanding the ones we have.”
- A Houston political action committee backing a $3.5-billion transit referendum has raised over $437,000 — far outpacing the anti-transit PAC, which has raised just $6,000, barely enough for a website. (Chronicle)
- Waymo is telling customers in Arizona that completely autonomous cars, with no backup drivers, are on their way (The Verge). This is the same state where a self-driving Uber car killed a woman crossing the street last year — although in that case, the backup driver didn’t stop the deadly collision.
- Montgomery County lawmakers are furious that the state is cutting funding for bus rapid transit through the Washington, D.C. suburb. (Maryland Matters)
- A leap in JUMP bike prices has some Sacramento residents wondering if the company is pricing out the people who need the bikes the most. (News & Review)
- MARTA is building 2,000 parking spaces for AT&T employees near three metro Atlanta train stations, and surprisingly, urbanists aren’t mad at it. (Curbed)
- Police have issued over 1,000 warnings but just six tickets since San Antonio banned riding scooters on sidewalks in July. (Rivard Report)
- Google is proposing a massive mixed-use development in downtown San Jose designed to encourage walking, biking and transit use. (Mercury News)
- When the Tacoma Link light rail extension is finished in 2022, it’ll simply be called the Orange Line. (News Tribune)
- San Francisco could make Market Street car-free next year. (Hoodline)
- A group of Charleston residents spent their Sunday canvassing the East Side neighborhood to drum up support for bus rapid transit. (ABC 4)
- A Florida man who shot and killed another man in a dispute over a parking space has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. (NBC News)
- Bust out the bagpipes and play a dirge, drivers: The Scottish Parliament has finally banned parking on sidewalks (Forbes).