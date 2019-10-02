Thursday’s Headlines

- “Green bonds” to pay for things like better transit infrastructure and flood control are one way cities can combat climate change. (Public Source)
- Uber pulled its JUMP e-bikes from Atlanta and San Diego last month, which could be a sign that the end is nigh for dockless bike-shares. (Outside)
- Cincinnati residents will vote next year on a sales tax that would raise $100 million per year for transit — potentially the largest transit investment in city history. One catch: The money can’t be spent on Cincinnati’s embattled streetcar. (Enquirer)
- Texas Central has awarded a $14-billion contract to build the world’s first privately financed high-speed passenger rail line, connecting Houston and Dallas (Houston Chronicle). Meanwhile, Dallas broke ground on the new Silver Line connecting the airport and nearby Plano (Railway Gazette).
- The Federal Transit Administration looks favorably on, but hasn’t approved, plans to double-track and extend northern Indiana’s South Shore rail line. (Chicago Tribune)
- San Francisco is placing boulders on sidewalks in an effort to drive off drug dealers and the homeless, and upset neighbors keep rolling them into the street (Chronicle). The city denies knowing who put them there in the first place, but keeps moving the boulders from the street back onto the sidewalk (NBC Bay Area).
- The Minnesota Post answers reader questions about speed limits on park trails, bike sharing in St. Paul, the decline of transit ridership and more.
- Sacramento has starting letting all K-12 students ride buses and light rail for free. (CBS 13)
- The D.C. Circulator now costs $1 to ride, but some city officials are looking at ways to make it free again. (Washington Times)
- Entitled Alexandria drivers are losing it over Complete Streets because they’re finally being asked to make some sacrifices. (ALX Now)
- Ames, Iowa is ignoring a Federal Highway Administration order to removed rainbow-colored crosswalks (Tribune). Good for them, because as Streetsblog reported, the regulation doesn’t make any sense.
- And, finally, Twitter user @ih8stevensinger and friends found a much better use for Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge than carrying a bunch of cars.