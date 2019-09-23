Monday’s Headlines

- Every politician should be required to work car-free one day a week, suggests Curbed architecture critic Alexandra Lange in Politico Magazine.
- Amtrak has new menus and a new boarding system, the Washington Post reports.
- A Toronto study found that replacing on-street bike lanes with parking didn’t hurt and may have helped retailers. (American Planning Association)
- Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is proposing a tax on Uber and Lyft rides that would fund the long-awaited completion of the downtown streetcar. (Curbed, Streetsblog)
- A consultant recommends that Miami extend the elevated Metrorail 10 miles north at a cost of $2 billion, rather than build a monorail or maglev, because it’s more likely to attract federal funds. (Herald)
- The Ohio DOT is installing a bike lane along a Cincinnati highway where a hit-and-run driver killed a cyclist in 2016. (WCPO)
- San Diego-area walking and biking groups are pressing for safer streets after drivers killed 71 cyclists and pedestrians in East County in the past decade. (Union-Tribune)
- Baltimore County launched an online survey last week as county officials seek to expand transit options. (Sun)
- Milwaukee County’s top executive is rolling back proposed transit cuts. (Urban Milwaukee)
- A new bus rapid transit line is coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. (Oklahoman)
- Florida is the most dangerous state in the country to be a pedestrian, and NBC 2 blames it on jaywalkers, not the, you know, fast five-lane road where they interviewed people about the study.
- Michigan’s Mackinac Island has been car-free since 1898, so of course Vice President Mike Pence brought an eight-car motorcade. (Detroit Free Press)
The “new menus” on Amtrak infuriates me. The current food in the dining car isn’t great, but it sounds like the replacement will be even worse. And without the chance to talk to new people.
The current president of Amtrak used to work for Delta, and he seems to be copying the airline model of cutting amenities to the bone.