Seattle: Uber/Lyft Riders Should Pay for New Streetcar

Seattle could become the latest city to use new fees on Uber and Lyft rides to help fund other forms of public transportation — and subsequently get people to stop using Uber and Lyft.

Mayor Jenny Durkan hopes to raise nearly $25 million a year by imposing a 51-cent tax on every Uber and Lyft ride in the city, and then use a portion of the money to help fund a new streetcar that was supposed to start rolling in 2018, the Seattle Times reported.

The new Center City Connector, which the mayor hopes to have running by 2025, would link together the city’s unconnected lines, giving residents of the Emerald City more options to easily get around town without a car.

Seattle already has a 24-cent surcharge on all Uber and Lyft rides, according to the Times, with that money used to cover driver licensing and to help make the city’s taxi fleet wheelchair accessible. The new fee would raise that fee to 75 cents, and, according to the mayor, also help fund below-market housing in the city.

If the plan is approved, Seattle would join New York City and Chicago in charging so-called “ride sharing” companies to help pay for something that could ostensibly put them out of business — transit.

In Chicago, a new five-cent fee was added to Lyft and Uber rides to help pay for new closed-circuit cameras for the Chicago Transit Authority trains at the beginning of the year. Previous fees in Chicago totaled 68 cents, but the five-cent addition is the first earmarked specifically for transit.

New York City also tacked on a new fee for Uber and Lyft drivers on Jan. 1, demanding $2.75 a ride to help pay for that city’s decrepit subway system. That fee, along with a new $2.50 surcharge on yellow cabs, is expected to raise more than $1 million a day for mass transit, according to the New York Times.

In Boston, legislators are also considering a plan to get commuters out of their Ubers and onto the T — that city’s subway system — by charging a yet-to-be determined new fee. Every Uber or Lyft rider in the state of Massachusetts already pays a 20-cent surcharge, with 10 cents going to the municipality within which the ride is taken, and 10 cents going to the state to help pay for the state’s taxi industry.

In a statement, Lyft spokeswoman Lauren Alexander said the new Seattle tax will result in fewer rides and, subsequently, decreased earnings for drivers, a point Uber spokesman Nathan Hambley agreed with.

“The mayor’s decision to triple Seattle’s tax on ridesharing will raise prices for riders and decrease trips for drivers,” he said in a statement.