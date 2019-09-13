Friday’s Headlines

- Uber and Lyft will not reclassify their drivers as employers, as required by California’s newly passed labor rights legislation. Looks the issue will be headed to court. (Vox)
- Instead of fighting them, cities should work with micromobility companies to create the infrastructure for a future that’s not dependent on cars. (City Lab)
- Austin’s buses are severely overcrowded — a sign that light rail should be a priority. (KUT)
- Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz asked the Federal Transit Administration to fund a commuter rail extension in Fort Worth (Star-Telegram)
- Miami Beach is considering doubling parking rates during big events to ease traffic congestion. (Miami Herald)
- Bad driving is rampant in Seattle, but police are issuing fewer tickets. (Seattle Times)
- After a rash of scooter-related and pedestrian deaths this summer, Atlanta is considering lowering speed limits citywide. (AJC)
- D.C. has a lot of inaccessible sidewalks. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Asheville road diet opponents are reaching for the old trope that narrower roads impede emergency vehicles. They don’t. (Citizen Times)
- Berkeley cyclists are mad about the city’s steep fines for rolling through stop signs on a bike. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- A London group uses street theater to raise awareness of cyclist deaths. (New Yorker)
- New Jersey buses are literally held together by duct tape. (NJ.com)