Monday’s Headlines
- British Uber drivers are suing the company for data to see if they’re getting paid what they should be (City Lab). In California, drivers are planning a cross-state caravan to protest Uber and Lyft’s labor practices (Tech Crunch).
- Arguing that they’re a tech company, not a transportation provider (so they’re not regulated by the Americans with Disabilities Act), Uber and Lyft are leaving potential customers in wheelchairs behind. (NPR)
- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a derailment in Sacramento on Friday that injured 13 people (Bee).
- Reminder: Phoenix voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to kill future plans for light-rail expansion (Arizona Republic). Another reminder: The Koch brothers are behind this effort to kill transit (Streetsblog).
- Bay Area governments might ask voters in 2020 to approve a regional sales tax for transportation that could raise $100 billion over 40 years for transit improvements (yay!) and more freeway lanes (boo!). (SFGate)
- The Topeka Metro is cutting back bus service by an hour and raising the price of fares for low-income, senior and disabled riders (Capital-Journal). Birmingham’s transit agency is also considering cutting service because the authority says the city doesn’t contribute enough (WBHM).
- Thirty-four new buses with low floors, Wi-Fi and other amenities (um, except electric drivetrains!) hit the streets in Cincinnati last week. (WLWT)
- Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington transit tunnel reopens today after being closed for maintenance since July. (WTAE)
- The Louisville Metro Council passed a Complete Streets ordinance. (WDRB)
- Some Philadelphia residents think being able to park a few feet closer to their destination is more important than other peoples’ lives. (6ABC)
- President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods have delayed the rollout of e-bikes in Burlington. (Vermont Digger)
- Copenhagen’s goal is to become carbon neutral by 2025, and it’s already cut emissions by 42 percent six years after setting the goal. It did so in part by becoming a “five-minute city,” where all the necessities are just a five-minute walk away. (Fast Company)
- Short on cash? Some cities let you pay parking tickets in cat food or school supplies. (Washington Post)