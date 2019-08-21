Wednesday’s Headlines

- Uber and Lyft are distracting investors from better and cheaper ways to fix transportation. (The Week)
- The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $85 million in grants for low- and no-emissions buses and $33 million for ferries. (SmartCitiesWorld)
- Does this have anything to do with the FTA? Probably not! But the world’s largest electric ferry just made its maiden voyage. (CNBC)
- It used to be easy to take transit to the beach. Not anymore. (City Lab)
- San Diego is selling $335 million in bonds to help finance the Mid-Coast Trolley’s Blue Line extension. (Fox 5)
- More than a fifth of Denver’s 76 pedestrian deaths since 2013 happened Federal Boulevard. It was one of the first streets targeted for a Vision Zero makeover last summer. (Westword)
- A nonprofit for people with disabilities urges Phoenix voters to reject the anti-rail Prop 105. (Arizona Capitol Times)
- Light rail is back up and running in Baltimore six weeks after a sinkhole shut down the system. (Fishbowl)
- Six D.C. Metro stations are expected to reopen on Sept. 9, which will also mark the return of parking fees that were waived during construction. (WTOP)
- The Rhode Island DOT wants to cut $37 million from pedestrian and bike infrastructure. (eco RI)
- Columbus buses are moving faster now that they’re using a dedicated bus/bike lane (Dispatch), and a new dedicated bus lane opened last weekend in downtown Austin — and no, it’s not going the wrong way. (Spectrum News).
- Life comes at you fast: A California IT professional thought he found a clever way to avoid getting tickets. He wound up with $6,000 worth of them and now refuses to pay. (The Drive)
- Hasan Minhaj has figured out all the problems with American transit. (Milwaukee Record)