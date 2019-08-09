Friday’s Headlines
- Ride-hailing is at least partly responsible for decline in transit systems’ ridership and revenue, but could also be their salvation. (Forbes)
- Cities can create jobs and reap environmental benefits by rolling out fleets of electric buses (Governing). Sadly, Governing, which has provided many a headline for Streetsblog, will no longer be publishing as of this fall.
- Locks on JUMP e-bikes are easily broken, which transforms them into a regular bike, but also allows them to be ridden for free. Apparently teens are doing this in Providence because the company quadrupled its prices last month (Providence Journal). The Journal also reports that Uber has now lowered its prices in Providence after public outcry.
- Sixty years after Los Angeles’ Glendale-Burbank trolley stopped running, a new streetcar could replace it. (Curbed)
- In response to two cyclists’ recent deaths, Denver is lowering speed limits on five streets to make them safer. (Streetsblog Denver)
- Minneapolis is cracking down on “blocking the box” — drivers who run yellow lights and get caught in the intersection, blocking vehicles, especially buses, in the cross street from moving. (MinnPost)
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has banned riding e-scooters and e-bikes at night, effective today, following a rash of deaths after dark (11 Alive). Since it was drivers who killed them, why not ban driving at night instead?
- Rochester, N.Y. officials are choosing between light rail or bus rapid and between two routes for a planned transit line between downtown and a planned transit hub. (Post Bulletin)
- Is Richmond, Va. ready to be at the forefront of transit again? (Greater Greater Washington)
- Car doors, delivery trucks, ice cream vendors … add utility poles to the list of things cyclists have to look out for in bike lanes — at least in Boston. (WHDH)