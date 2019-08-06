Shared Motor-Scooters Coming to D.C. Washington is launching a pilot program for 400 electric moto-scooters this year.

Washington D.C. is poised to become the latest city to fight gridlock with mopeds.

The District Department of Transportation is launching a four-month pilot program to invite shared motor-scooters to zip through the city, officials announced last week.

The agency will limit the number of motor-driven vehicles to 400 per company over the four-month period, and companies must submit monthly safety and operation reports. Residents can still operate their own “motor driven cycles,” which are registered like motorcycles — but scooter share could make such vehicles more popular.

“This demonstration period will allow the District to evaluate how mopeds will fit in our transportation network,” DDOT Director Jeff Marootian said in a release. “This is another opportunity for us to reduce dependence on single occupancy vehicles and expand the sustainable transportation options we offer to residents and visitors.” (Final guidelines for would-be scooter companies will be announced on Monday; it is currently unclear if the scooters will be required to be electric.)

With top speeds of 30 miles per hour, shared motor scooters could solve one D.C. problem — congestion — boosters say.

“Five of them fit in the spot of one car,” said Matt Miller, a spokesman for Revel, which recently expanded to about 1,000 shared mopeds in Brooklyn and Queens. The company’s CEO and co-founder Frank Reig added that he believes shared scooters could “provide a reliable and convenient way to help people get where they need to go while also supporting local jobs.”