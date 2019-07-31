Washington Faces Car Tax Reckoning

A conservative activist is trying to repeal a vehicle registration tax which would cost the state $4 billion in transit funds.

If Tim Eyman's anti-tax initiative passes, Washington could lose $4 billion in transportation funds.
If Tim Eyman's anti-tax initiative passes, Washington could lose $4 billion in transportation funds.

Washington State could risk losing $4 billion in transportation funds if voters pass a ballot measure to slash a vehicle fee this November, a new report shows.

The state could sacrifice $1.9 billion and cities would miss out on $2.3 billion for infrastructure and transit projects over the next six years if Initiative I-976 goes into effect, according a report the state Office of Financial Management released this week.

That includes the elimination of $328 million per year for the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, which is in the middle of a $54-billion expansion of 62 new miles of light rail in the Seattle metro area.

Voters in 2016 approved the ambitious transit revamp by signing off on a half-cent sales tax increase, a property tax boost of 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and a 0.8 percent increase for vehicle excise taxes and what is known locally as car tabs.

But the tab, an annual fee the state tacks onto a car based on its assessed value, is back in the crosshairs thanks to conservative zealot Tim Eyman, who wants to reduce the fee to a flat $30 after some motorists got sticker shock last year. For instance, tab fees on a car worth $10,000 have risen from $30 to $110.

Eyman has opposed the vehicle fee for a decade and his campaigns are highly controversial. He even declared bankruptcy to halt a $1.8-million civil suit in which State Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged that Eyman took $308,000 in kickbacks from a firm that collected his petitions to get his initiative on the ballot.

Yet the legal trouble couldn’t slow him. By January, Eyman collected 289,000 signatures in his petition, well above the 259,000 signatures needed to get his measure onto the ballot this fall. And Eyman may have more public sympathy after reports that the state overcharged hundreds of drivers in collecting license plate tags.

But the reduction of the car tab fee and vehicle sales taxes, the measure would affect ferry maintenance, highway and road repair, new sidewalk construction, traffic signals, and cycling and pedestrian infrastructure projects.

Seattle, which uses an $80 car tab that partly funds bus service, would lose $35.9 million through the end of 2020 if the measure passes.

“This is not fancy stuff. This is redoing roads, trying to keep our roads in good shape,” Reid Bennion, a management analyst in the Tacoma Public Works Department, told the Seattle Times.

3 thoughts on Washington Faces Car Tax Reckoning

  1. What a lunatic. Don’t forget to mention his Office Depot chair-stealing debacle! Google it!

  3. No sweat. Cap at $30 and replace the difference with a graduated state income tax on all income over $250k/year as well as a tiny one on speculative financial transactions, and it’s all good. Conservatives like Eyman want too much free stuff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today Is Decision Time For Local Transit Contests

By Tanya Snyder |
If you live in Durham County, North Carolina, Montcalm County, Michigan, Cincinnati, Ohio, or anywhere in Washington state, today is Election Day – and you’ve got decisions to make about transit. There are six ballot initiatives up for a popular vote today that will determine the future of transit service in these areas. They follow […]

Local Ballot Results: The Good, the Bad, and the Highway Money Grabs

By Angie Schmitt |
While last night’s election is looking like decisively bad news for transit in the Senate and in several statehouses, the results from local ballot initiatives are a little brighter. Here are the highlights that have Streetsblog Network members buzzing, as well as results from other referendums around the country. Seattle Seattle voters approved a ballot […]

Survey Reveals Huge Appetite for Transit Expansion in Seattle

By Angie Schmitt |
Sound Transit in Seattle recently commissioned a survey to gauge support for pumping $15 billion into light rail expansion from local taxes. About 1,500 voters were interviewed by phone in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties about their appetite for such an increase. The questions were phrased neutrally and showed “overwhelming” support for continuing to expand transit options […]

To Stave Off Transit Cuts, Seattle Plans to Go It Alone

By Angie Schmitt |
Just a couple of weeks ago, voters in Seattle and its surrounding counties rejected a funding measure to prevent dramatic cuts to local transit service. It speaks to the seriousness of the situation that city leaders are already floating an alternative. In an announcement yesterday, local officials said they will go back to voters with a […]