Wednesday’s Headlines

- A New York Times story about self-driving cars focuses on whether the technology is feasible and doesn’t stop to question if or how it will get vehicles off the roads.
- Scooter rental companies Lime and Bird are starting to get serious about safety. (City Lab)
- The mobility tool Populus now has the ability to show city officials where people are riding shared bikes and scooters — useful for planning. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Despite strong community opposition, Louisiana is still intent on ramming a freeway through inner-city Shreveport like this were the 1950s. (Strong Towns)
- Fares are up and on-time performance is down, but Denver transit officials are still puzzled about why ridership has dropped 14 percent since last year. (Denver Post)
- Austin — which is seeing more intensive development on formerly suburban roads — is starting a speed management program to slow traffic. (Monitor)
- Uber and Lyft rides are down in New York City as fares rise. NYC recently limited the city’s number of ride-sharing drivers and starting charging passengers a congestion surcharge. (Bloomberg)
- A Free Press columnist criticizes Michigan Republicans’ plan to sell pension bonds to fix roads, rather than raise the gas tax. It’s the same budget gimmick that helped bankrupt Detroit.
- A Milwaukee bus rapid transit line is expected to be up and running by 2021. (urbanmilwaukee)
- The first trolley on the first light rail built in the U.S. after World War II is back on the streets in San Diego. (Times of San Diego)
- Get ready to share the bike lane with R2D2. (Digital Trends)