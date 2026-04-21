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Tuesday’s Headlines Curb Their Enthusiasm

Curbs: They're not just for parking anymore.
12:39 AM EDT on April 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Curb Their Enthusiasm
Congestion pricing is an important tool to decongest streets, curb emissions and create the transportation systems we want and need — if implemented dynamically and equitably. Photo: Carlos F. Pardo

  • Cities are going to have to start actively manage their curb space (ITS International). And counting where people walk is as important as counting where vehicles drive (Vital City).
  • The more the U.S. keeps putting off infrastructure maintenance and throwing roadblocks in front of new projects, the more it’s going to cost. (Governing)
  • Should Bay Area Rapid Transit trade 400 surface parking spaces at an Oakland station for 240 housing units? Obviously, yes, but you can guess what commuters are saying. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Maybe look to Seattle’s Shoreline neighborhood for help. (The Urbanist)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority redesigned its bus network for the first time in 50 years to emphasize frequency on heavily traveled routes. (WABE)
  • Nashville residents are demanding safer streets. (News Channel 5)
  • Sacramento’s one-way streets are deadly for pedestrians. (Comstock)
  • The NFL draft is going to test Pittsburgh’s transportation system. (CBS News)
  • ABQ Urbanist says Strong Towns’ Charles Marohn misunderstands Albuquerque’s bus rapid transit.
  • Yale Climate Connections recommends six books to read if you want to understand why cars are bad.

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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