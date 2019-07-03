Wednesday’s Headlines

  • Uber is integrating JUMP bikes and scooters, plus Lime scooters, into its app, starting in Atlanta and San Diego. (Tech Crunch)
  • Jalopnik is crowdsourcing an investigation into Uber and Lyft surge pricing.
  • Train lines in New York, Tokyo, Paris and Brazil are among the busiest in the world, according to Google. (CNN)
  • StreetsblogNYC Editor Gersh Kuntzman calls NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement that NYPD will crack down on reckless drivers after a spate of cyclist deaths “laughable,” considering that cops often blame victims and routinely block bike lanes themselves.
  • With bike shares booming and 50 miles of bikeways coming by the end of the year, is Houston on its way to becoming a cycling city? (Chronicle)
  • Some Colorado transit advocates think bus rapid transit might be a better use of money than a $1.5-billion rail line. (CPR)
  • Two weeks after Mayor David Briley’s transit budget cuts were approved, the Nashville transit union has endorsed Briley’s opponent in the upcoming election, John Ray Clemmons. (Tennessean)
  • Pittsburgh Mayor “Bike Lane Billy” Peduto is expected to release a master plan for bicycle infrastructure by the end of the year. (Post-Gazette)
  • Ride the bus downtown for free for Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks show. (Creative Loafing)
  • Cincinnati has launched a Vision Zero website to take input from the public on pedestrian safety. (WCPO)
  • An economics professor is worried Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed gas tax increase might be diverted to mass transit — like that would be a bad thing. (Detroit News)
  • New York-based artist Jake Berman created a cool map of Washington, D.C.’s 19th century horse-drawn streetcar routes. (Greater Greater Washington)

Enjoy these headlines because we’re off tomorrow to honor America. We’ll return on Friday.

