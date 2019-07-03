Wednesday’s Headlines
- Uber is integrating JUMP bikes and scooters, plus Lime scooters, into its app, starting in Atlanta and San Diego. (Tech Crunch)
- Jalopnik is crowdsourcing an investigation into Uber and Lyft surge pricing.
- Train lines in New York, Tokyo, Paris and Brazil are among the busiest in the world, according to Google. (CNN)
- StreetsblogNYC Editor Gersh Kuntzman calls NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement that NYPD will crack down on reckless drivers after a spate of cyclist deaths “laughable,” considering that cops often blame victims and routinely block bike lanes themselves.
- With bike shares booming and 50 miles of bikeways coming by the end of the year, is Houston on its way to becoming a cycling city? (Chronicle)
- Some Colorado transit advocates think bus rapid transit might be a better use of money than a $1.5-billion rail line. (CPR)
- Two weeks after Mayor David Briley’s transit budget cuts were approved, the Nashville transit union has endorsed Briley’s opponent in the upcoming election, John Ray Clemmons. (Tennessean)
- Pittsburgh Mayor “Bike Lane Billy” Peduto is expected to release a master plan for bicycle infrastructure by the end of the year. (Post-Gazette)
- Ride the bus downtown for free for Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks show. (Creative Loafing)
- Cincinnati has launched a Vision Zero website to take input from the public on pedestrian safety. (WCPO)
- An economics professor is worried Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed gas tax increase might be diverted to mass transit — like that would be a bad thing. (Detroit News)
- New York-based artist Jake Berman created a cool map of Washington, D.C.’s 19th century horse-drawn streetcar routes. (Greater Greater Washington)
Enjoy these headlines because we’re off tomorrow to honor America. We’ll return on Friday.