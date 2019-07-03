Wednesday’s Headlines

Uber is integrating JUMP bikes and scooters, plus Lime scooters, into its app, starting in Atlanta and San Diego. (Tech Crunch)

Jalopnik is crowdsourcing an investigation into Uber and Lyft surge pricing.

Train lines in New York, Tokyo, Paris and Brazil are among the busiest in the world, according to Google. (CNN)

StreetsblogNYC Editor Gersh Kuntzman calls NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement that NYPD will crack down on reckless drivers after a spate of cyclist deaths “laughable,” considering that cops often blame victims and routinely block bike lanes themselves.

With bike shares booming and 50 miles of bikeways coming by the end of the year, is Houston on its way to becoming a cycling city? (Chronicle)

Some Colorado transit advocates think bus rapid transit might be a better use of money than a $1.5-billion rail line. (CPR)

Two weeks after Mayor David Briley’s transit budget cuts were approved, the Nashville transit union has endorsed Briley’s opponent in the upcoming election, John Ray Clemmons. (Tennessean)

Pittsburgh Mayor “Bike Lane Billy” Peduto is expected to release a master plan for bicycle infrastructure by the end of the year. (Post-Gazette)

Ride the bus downtown for free for Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks show. (Creative Loafing)

Cincinnati has launched a Vision Zero website to take input from the public on pedestrian safety. (WCPO)

An economics professor is worried Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed gas tax increase might be diverted to mass transit — like that would be a bad thing. (Detroit News)

New York-based artist Jake Berman created a cool map of Washington, D.C.’s 19th century horse-drawn streetcar routes. (Greater Greater Washington)

Enjoy these headlines because we’re off tomorrow to honor America. We’ll return on Friday.