Thursday’s Headlines

- Uber wants a monopoly on transportation — not only ride-hailing, but public transit, flight, delivery, ambulances and even freight (Axios). Speaking of Uber, the company says it will launch flying taxis in Dallas and Los Angeles in 2023. (Commercial Observer)
- Wired asks if micromobility in America is a bust. Spoiler alert: No.
- Or is it? Chinese bike-share company Ofo, once valued at $2 billion, is now bankrupt. (Quartz)
- Changes are coming to three extremely dangerous streets: San Francisco’s Howard and Folsom are getting protected bike lanes and bus-only lanes (Examiner). In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill adding speed cameras to Roosevelt Boulevard (Curbed).
- The Cincinnati City Council approved a measure filling a streetcar shortfall, partly with revenue from higher parking fines. (WCPO)
- Tacoma, Wash. is spending $217 million to replicate a streetcar route it paved over 70 years ago. (News Tribune)
- San Diego’s new $44-million bus rapid transit line isn’t so rapid — it’s actually slower than the ordinary bus line it replaced. (inewsource)
- As expected, the Federal Transit Administration formally approved a $74-million grant for the bus rapid transit Orange Line in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)
- Seattle is increasing the amount of time for people to cross the street to reduce pedestrian deaths. (KING)
- Momentum is growing for a new Charlotte-area light rail line. (Rock Hill Herald)