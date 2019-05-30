Talking Headways Podcast: Transit-Oriented Bus and Rail in Chicago

Talking Headways small

This week, we chat with Kendra Freeman of the Chicago Metropolitan Planning Council, an independent non-profit focused on shaping the Chicago region.

Freeman talks about her work with Elevated Chicago and how they are trying to bring equitable transit-oriented development to rail and bus corridors around the region as well as the original impact of the city’s TOD ordinance. She also chats about next steps in pushing the city to consider equity in its update of the ordinance and how they can support entrepreneurs with strategic investments.

