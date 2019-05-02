Thursday’s Headlines

- More on Tuesday’s big infrastructure meeting among the powers that be: Politico, Washington Post, McClatchy, Streetsblog.
- Sidewalk Labs, Google’s sometimes-creepy sister company, has a common-sense plan for designing modern city streets: Recapture the space for the public, while separating modes and speeds. (Fast Company)
- Uber and Lyft have stopped hiring drivers in New York City, which the companies cast as balancing supply and demand in the wake of a new minimum wage for drivers. (Engadget) It’s only a win for drivers, but everyone who will see the benefits of reduced congestion. (StreetsblogUSA)
- Uber continues to pretend like it’s not competing with public transit by adding schedules and directions to stops on its London app. (The Verge)
- The Federal Transit Administration is winding down its oversight of the D.C. Metro, and Greater Greater Washington has an overview.
- Fort Worth, Texas is getting a new fleet of e-bikes (NBCDFW), and e-scooters are coming to Raleigh and Durham, N.C. (WTVD).
- Baltimore cyclists are protesting Mayor Catherine Pugh’s decision to move a protected bike lane adjacent to car traffic. (Sun) Anti-bike troll Josh Marshall from Talking Points Memo certainly didn’t make friends championing the move (via Twitter).
- A vote on Complete Streets is headed for the St. Petersburg city council. (Florida Politics)
- The Pittsburgh City Paper has a guide for getting around on transit, bike and foot.
- Uber is not the next Amazon. Stop trying to make “the next Amazon” happen. (CNBC)