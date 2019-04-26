Friday’s Headlines

- President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet Tuesday to talk infrastructure. (Transport Topics)
- Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood — a Republican who worked in the Obama Administration — called the U.S. “one big pothole” and endorsed a hike in gas taxes in a Bloomberg interview.
- St. Louis is filled with a mishmash of closed-off streets that serve to keep the city segregated and do little to make walking and biking safer. (City Lab)
- A U.S. Senate bill would give the D.C. Metro an additional $50 million in annual funding. (Washington Post)
- Charlotte officials are advancing the Silver light rail line to the airport into the design phase, (WSOC) and Portland’s TriMet is moving forward extending the MAX Red Line (KPTV).
- Indiana will pony up another $200 million to extend the South Shore commuter rail line after the Federal Transit Administration cut its match. (The Neighbor)
- Pinellas County, Fla. buses are facing a $5-million shortfall, but have avoided service cuts — for now. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Drivers have killed two people in Washington, D.C. in the past week, and officials are responding with both short- and long-term plans to improve safety (Curbed). Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced plans for a bus-only lane on K Street (WAMU).
- The Southwest light rail line in Minneapolis will take out 1,300 trees along Kenilworth Trail. (KARE)
- North Korean despot Kim Jung Un’s armored train couldn’t quiiiiite line up with the red carpet laid out for him as he arrived in Vladivostok, Russia. (Reuters)