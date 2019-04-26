Cyclists are Using Red Cups to Protest Unsafe Bike Lanes

Cyclists are seeing red.

Bike advocates around the country are using the red Solo cups to demonstrate the need for better bike lanes that actually protect cyclists by physically separating them from traffic.

Reports of the so-called Red Cup Project are coming in from all over. So far, we know they’re in D.C., where activist Dave Salovesh was just killed in an unprotected bike lane:

If you doubt that individuals have the power to create change, follow #RedCupProject honoring @darsal today. Around the country, people are fighting for safer roads w/ small but effective acts modeled by Dave. It’s up to leaders to listen & prove our actions can match our words. pic.twitter.com/gbpR6PFNYz — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) April 26, 2019

And Boston:

I did #RedCupProject on Mass Ave. South past Melea Cass in Boston, the paper red cups did not last 15 minutes. #DemandMore pic.twitter.com/iNrWiLruVI — Peter Cheung (@bostonaruban) April 26, 2019

And Cambridge:

Brave little cups deployed at 7am here in Porter Square for the #RedCupProject, a global demonstration to show that #PaintIsNotProtection. We need bollards here, @CambMA @CDDat344 @cambbikesafety pic.twitter.com/vuCbKrU3Yq — Lena Webb (@finitealright) April 26, 2019

And New York City

Imagine a transportation planner designing a street where the only thing protecting people on bikes from cars and trucks was a tomato or a paper cup. We’d think that was ridiculous. And yet planners think nothing of “protecting” bike lanes with paint. #demandmore #RedCupProject pic.twitter.com/UtVCq6iZZ7 — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) April 26, 2019

And Pittsburgh:

We are out here getting the #redcupproject going in solidarity with other advocates across the nation to show the need for protected bike lanes pic.twitter.com/XUgQ6sZeSb — BikePGH (@BikePGH) April 26, 2019

And Austin:

And Denver:

The project was organized by Denver bike advocate Jonathan Fertig.

Fertig told Streetsblog: “Our hope is that the # RedCupProject will impress upon Mayor Bowser in DC, Mayor Hancock in Denver and mayors/city councilors everywhere that there’s no more time to delay to rapid deployment of safe cycling infrastructure.”

The protest is an example of “tactical urbanism,” in which temporary unsanctioned public demonstrations call attention to design failings.