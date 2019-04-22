Street Grid to Replace Old I-81 in Syracuse, NYS Decides

New York State has selected the "community grid alternative," illustrated on right, to replace the aging I-81 viaduct that goes through downtown Syracuse.
New York State has selected the "community grid alternative," illustrated on right, to replace the aging I-81 viaduct that goes through downtown Syracuse.

Interstate 81 in Syracuse — a 1960s-era elevated highway — will be replaced with a walkable street grid, helping sew the fabric of the city back together.

New York State has chosen the “community grid alternative” from a list of possibilities that included rebuilding the elevated freeway or even building a highway tunnel underground, Syracuse.com reported Monday. The state’s selection of the “grid” is a major breakthrough for progressive state transportation planning.

The project will incorporate 25 acres of land in Syracuse and two adjoining suburbs and create a walkable, landscaped urban space in an area that was blighted by the highway.

“It’s not just about changing the traffic patterns, it’s also about promoting public transportation and other alternatives,” Peter Sarver, a volunteer leader with the Moving People Transportation pushed for the alternative. “It’s part of a larger reframing of our community in terms of where people live and how they get to school and work and everything else.”

The state’s naming of the grid as the preferred alternative is not the final word, but does make the $1.8-billion reconstruction very likely.

Sarver and other advocates have been working with different community leaders for the better part of a decade to advance a plan that would not call for another massive highway project. Recently a number of local power players, like Upstate Medical University, said they support the plan.

Much of the land around the viaduct right now is occupied by parking.

Here is how the state envisions the community grid plan could look and function. Notice that designs include a high quality protected bike lane.

enhancements-bike-safety

Renderings: New York State DOT
Renderings: New York State DOT

“It’s about healing the wounds that the interstate imposed on the organic community that was at the center of the city 50 years ago,” said Sarver. “That did tremendous damage. … It forced our minority folks, African-Americans in particular, into areas of concentrated poverty.”

In choosing the community gird, the state rejected a $4.9 billion highway tunnel proposal because it would not “maintain or enhance the vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle connections in the local street network within the project limits in and near Downtown Syracuse to allow for connectivity,” the state Department of Transportation said.

New York State has been a leader in supporting highway teardown. Rochester has completed part of a highway teardown on its Inner Loop Freeway. And highway teardown are being advanced in Buffalo and Niagara Falls as well.

Syracuse’s I-81 was recently named on of the top 10 highways in the U.S. ripe for a teardown by the Congress for New Urbanism.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Good idea, including restructuring the road network to run I-81 around the city.

  • bettybarcode

    Enthusiastic congratulations to Syracuse from nearby Buffalo!

  • Kaite Agosh

    Syracuse is going bankrupt

  • AstoriaBlowin

    Great development, but those renderings still show some enormous dead space devoted to cars, why such big intersections?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Upstate NY is effectively bankrupt in the absence of money transfers from Downstate in general, and NYC in particular. Per capita income, adjusted for inflation, is lower Upstate than it was in 1969. And it is being propped up temporarily by those who retired with good pensions from the former industrial economic base, so another leg down is coming soon.

    I’m not sure how to turn that around, but doubling down on the past won’t get it done. Upstate has to try to provide what the next generation will want, and can afford.

    Among other things because of the high snow totals you shouldn’t live there unless everything you need, including your job, is within three miles of your residence. So you can walk if you have to. I’ll bet that’s the way it was in 1950.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

12 Freeways to Watch (‘Cause They Might Be Gone Soon)

By Angie Schmitt |
If you make your home on the Louisiana coastline, upstate New York or the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, chances are you live near a highway that really has it coming. It’s big. It’s ugly. It goes right through city neighborhoods. And it just might be coming down soon. Last week the Congress for New […]

Syracuse Looks to Highway Removal to Revive Downtown Economy

By Angie Schmitt |
All cities have physical barriers that divide neighborhoods and social classes. In Syracuse, one of the biggest is Interstate-81. On the east side you have the area known as “The Hill.” There, Syracuse University and its affiliated hospitals and research centers have fostered growth and prosperity. On the west side of the highway, things aren’t […]

Battle Lines Drawn Over Syracuse Highway Teardown

By Angie Schmitt |
To keep the aging relic blighting downtown, or tear it down? That’s the question looming over many American cities with Eisenhower-era highways these days. And nowhere is that question more immediate than in Syracuse. Syracuse’s Interstate 81 is one of the best candidates for a highway teardown in the country. The aging elevated freeway is widely […]

America’s Least Wanted Highways

By Ben Fried |
The Congress for New Urbanism released a highly entertaining top ten list today: the North American highways most in need of demolition. At the top is Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct, a structurally damaged elevated highway that, if removed, would free up 335 acres of public land by Elliott Bay. New York’s Sheridan Expressway, which traverses […]