Wednesday’s Headlines

- U.S. motorists set a record by driving 3.225 trillion miles last year — and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao thinks that’s a good thing. (Transportation Today)
- In Houston’s immigrant communities, many people walk to bus stops. But a third of streets in one such neighborhood lack sidewalks, and the ones that do exist are often obstructed, forcing people to carve out their own unsafe paths. (Houston Public Media)
- Ohio keeps widening highways, even though it can’t afford to maintain the ones it’s already built. (WCPO)
- The average Detroit driver spends as much on car insurance as some people do on rent. It’s so expensive because in Michigan benefits for crash victims are unlimited, combined with some of the worst roads in the country. (Jalopnik)
- In South Carolina — one of the most dangerous states to walk or bike — a Charleston lawmaker is pushing a bill to force SCDOT to adopt Complete Streets. (Post and Courier)
- Oregon legislation would protect cyclists from liability if drivers hit them while they’re passing through an intersection. (Portland Tribune)
- Washington, D.C. is seeking proposals from nonprofits to plan and execute a car-free “open streets” event this fall. (Curbed)
- Meet the new head of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. (Tampa Bay Times)
- A Vancouver study found that people who live near bike lanes are more likely to be physically active. (Daily Hive and Streetsblog)
- London’s congestion pricing zone may undertake a radical plan to keep out polluting vehicles and improve air quality. (BBC)