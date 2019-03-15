Friday’s Headlines

- Skynet is closer to becoming self-aware: Uber has nearly secured a $1-billion investment in its autonomous car division, according to Bloomberg. The U.S. Department of Transportation has formed a council to support this emerging technology. (Engadget) In Singapore, Volvo is about to start testing full-size self-driving buses. (also Bloomberg)
- Uber has settled a lawsuit filed by drivers seeking to be classified as employees rather than contractors for $20 million, and so it gets to continue not offering them benefits. (The Verge)
- The next mayor of Chicago should appoint a mobility officer to integrate new technology like ride-sharing and self-driving cars, according to a task force appointed by outgoing Mayor Rahm Emmanuel and chaired by former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. (Tribune)
- Another study recommends that Denver ease parking requirements because of residents’ increasing reliance on Uber and Lyft. (Denver Post; H/T to Streetsblog Denver)
- Thanks to Duke, City Lab declares the Durham-Orange, N.C. light rail line all but dead. And to think, Duke’s opposition was entirely a canard, as Angie Schmitt reported for Streetsblog.
- Phoenix voters have approved light rail as part of larger transportation packages three times, but the fourth time might be the charm for transit opponents when the issue is at the polls again in August. (Arizona Republic)
- Milwaukee is relying on its new streetcar to help move people around when 50,000 visitors come to the city for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. (WTMJ)
- The Atlanta City Council will vote Monday on a $100 fine for drivers who park in bike lanes. (AJC)
- Florida drivers say they’ll do just about anything to avoid sitting in traffic, according to a survey taken by the private passenger rail company Brightline. (Sun Sentinel)