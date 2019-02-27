Wednesday’s Headlines

- As early voting starts on a referendum to expand Atlanta transit to a million people in suburban-but-rapidly-changing Gwinnett County, the AJC debunks the old myths of transit bringing crime, hurting property values and mismanaging tax dollars tax dollars that led to voters rejecting MARTA in decades past.
- The NYPD has declared war on cyclists, cracking down on them whenever a driver kills somebody on a bike — even handing out tickets for nonexistent offenses like riding without a helmet. (Outside)
- Do we really want our parents and grandparents to depend on Uber and Lyft to get them to their doctor’s appointments? (Vice)
- Durham, N.C. leaders held a press conference Monday urging Duke University to get back on board with the Durham-Orange light rail line. (WRAL)
- Miami protesters greeted 500 politicians, traffic engineers, transit officials and others gathered for a “safe streets summit” demanding, you know, safe streets. (Herald) But as StreetsblogUSA pointed out, Miami needs to get its own house in order!
- Should Las Vegas go with light rail or bus rapid transit to connect downtown and the airport? (Nevada Current)
- The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority faces a $1.9-billion shortfall for infrastructure repair over the next 10 years, according a new report from a group of Boston business leaders. (Lowell Sun)
- Willamette Week has obtained the most detailed look yet at Portland’s planned Forest Park streetcar.
- Echoing Queens’ rejection of Amazon HQ, opposition is growing to Google sister company Sidewalk Labs’ plans to redevelop a Toronto neighborhood. (City Lab)
- Curbed thinks the future of transportation is … cars. Sure, Citroën’s “urban mobility option” is smaller and slower, and if everybody who drives a big ol’ SUV swapped it out for one, that would be great, but they’re also being marketed as an alternative to bikes and e-scooters. Can’t wait to see one of these coming down the sidewalk.
- In related news, a study in Sacramento says Uber’s JUMP bikes are more popular than its cars. (Bee)