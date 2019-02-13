Wednesday’s Headlines

- Biking is affordable, healthy and zero-emission. That’s why it should be added to the Green New Deal. (Mobility Lab) The plan, in its current version, is also a missed opportunity to rethink the suburbs. (City Lab)
- Data collected by University of Waterloo researchers can help urban planners choose the best places for bike lanes. (Phys.org)
- With the Federal Highway Trust Fund depleted, South Carolina should prioritize transit funding, opines the Charleston Post and Courier. Currently the state spends just $37 million on buses and bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
- Republicans will face a “tough vote” if Democrats send a gas-tax hike to the floor. (Politico)
- Raising tolls, adding tolls to more roads, fees on electric and hybrid vehicles, raising registration fees and charging drivers per mile are among the alternatives to raising the gas tax in Ohio. (Plain Dealer)
- Fort Worth’s new TEXRail commuter train is so popular that residents want to see it expanded. A combination of lack of right-of-way and busy freight lines make expansion difficult, though. (Star-Telegram)
- New York lawmakers are seeking $100 million to upgrade Buffalo’s Metro Rail system. (News)
- Related to Tuesday’s headlines on transportation equity, Lyft and the city of Oakland are bringing discounted transit passes and a “bike library” to underserved areas. (Curbed)
- Students at Atlanta’s Grady High School held a rally for safer streets on the anniversary of a driver killing a student who was crossing the street on her bike. (Intown Paper)
- Forbes assures us that autonomous cars won’t increase congestion by just driving around the block over and over rather than paying to park. That’s a relief.