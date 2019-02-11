Monday’s Headlines

- It lives! President Trump’s zombie infrastructure bill has been reanimated once again. (WaPo) But the real kickstart for infrastructure, according to Curbed, could be Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, though it’s only a resolution for now, as Streetsblog reported.
- With a federal deadline fast approaching, supporters of a Research Triangle light rail line continue to fret that Duke University’s opposition could kill it. (Raleigh News & Observer, Durham Herald-Sun, Duke Chronicle)
- A Brookings Institute expert tells the Las Vegas Sun that a light-rail line could help that city avoid L.A.’s sprawling, traffic-choked fate.
- Phoenix voters will decide the fate of 26 miles of proposed light rail in August. (3TV/CBS 5)
- Taking the bus or a train is still a cleaner option, but Lyft’s “Green Mode” gives drivers and passengers the option to choose a hybrid or electric vehicle. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A Maryland state senator wants a study on a light-rail line that would chop up to 24 minutes off commute times to Washington, D.C. (Independent)
- Other bills in the Washington state legislature would jack up fines for drivers illegally using HOV lanes. (The Stranger)
- A cycling group reports a big uptick in the number of tickets Philadelphia police are handing out to drivers who park in bike lanes. (KYWN)
- This Baltimore resident’s car-free commute involves a train ride, a sick joke of a transit-oriented development, climbing two fences, walking through a field and jogging along five-lane roads with no sidewalks or crosswalks. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Much like Waze helps drivers avoid police checkpoints, a new app aims to help them dodge parking regulations. (Forbes)