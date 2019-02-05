Seattle Tosses Out Rulebook to Protect Pedestrians

Photo: Michael Smith
Seattle will begin adding safe crosswalks without first assessing if high numbers of pedestrians are going to use them — a direct contradiction of the nation’s road design Bible.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices states that before communities can add a signalized crosswalk — a crosswalk with a traffic light — there must be at least 93 pedestrians that cross at the location every hour. If pedestrian traffic is insufficient, the manual will also allow a signalized crosswalk only if five pedestrians were struck by drivers (think about that) at that location within a year.

In recent years, some progressive transportation engineers have challenged this rule, noting it subordinates pedestrian safety to the speedy flow of car traffic. (Indeed, as transportation planners sometimes joke, you can’t determine the need for a bridge by measuring how many people are swimming across the river.)

In Seattle, the city’s lead engineer, Dongho Chang, announced that the city was “piloting a new approach” to crossings on its greenway system. The city will add the crosswalk and the signal and then count how many pedestrians cross and see if it reaches the threshold that the MUTCD recommends.

According to Chang, the first experiment — at Ballard Avenue — was successful.

Eventually, some engineers hope, Seattle’s experiment will push other cities to try a new approach and, eventually, encourage action by the national committee responsible for updating the MUTCD. It’s especially important given the sharp increase pedestrian fatalities in recent years.

  • Tooscrapps

    Motorists should never have to stop or slow to allow pedestrians to safely cross. Crosswalks only exist to unfairly burden motorists with delays.

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • George Joseph Lane

    Quality satire 🙂

  • disqus_1pvtRUVrlr

    Once again Angie demonstrates her complete lack of knowledge about the MUTCD and misrepresents myriad facts about its application. The whole lead-in to the article is riddled with errors. The MUTCD provides guidance and standards on evaluation of needs. It doesn’t preclude installation as is stated. In fact, it actually requires consideration of adding signals when conditions arise. Agencies are free to proactively install signals based on their best judgment or in conjunction with other infrastructure (e.g. construction of a new greenway with a crossing of a major roadway).

    When installing costly signals (and expending limited resources), it behooves any agency to gather data and asses conditions to make decisions as to where to allocate scarce resources ($25-40k for RRFBs, $100k for HAWKs, $250k for signalized intersection as ballparks). The crash history assessment is related to ALL crashes that may be mitigated by the addition of a signal, not just pedestrians, and it doesn’t set a threshold that must be met before action is taken. It says a signal must be considered if those conditions are present. In other words, it requires action, but it doesn’t say it must get to that point before action can be taken.

  • hb

    in my experience working in local government, MUTCD is treated as god’s word, and crosswalks don’t go in if they don’t meet the requirements. so from my perspective, the way this is written is pretty accurate to my lived experience working with engineers. sure, they COULD think in a more creative and proactive way… but they don’t generally have the support/capacity to do so within the politics of their organization.

  • Joshua Putnam

    While MUTCD only *officially* sets minimum standards and provides guidance, anyone who has tried to convince a city to even slightly exceed MUTCD minimums has run into the use of MUTCD as a defense — if X doesn’t hit the warrants that make it mandatory, it’s not going to happen. Thanks to tight budgets and defensive lawyering, in many jurisdictions, “shall” is mandatory, “should” is optional but discouraged, and “may” is frivolous, speculative, and open to risk.

  • Tooscrapps

    Are you kidding me? Most DOT’s love to go above and beyond the minimum required and spend more money when it comes to bike/ped projects.

    It’s the highways and massive interchanges where they really scrimp.

  • Augsburg

    All too often, cities, counties and even state DOT personnel follow the MUTCD minimums because it allows them to provide the politicians the cheapest out. Frequently, these government transportation staff do not want to stick their neck out in front of politicians advocating spending money – even when it often only requires some paint stripes and signs. Kudos to Dongho and the City of Seattle for using their heads rather than hide behind their pocket books, and 1970’s street design philosophy.

