Wednesday’s Headlines

- Only about a third of Seattle residents think cars should be the priority when it comes to transportation, according to a new poll. People tend to blame growth, poor planning and insufficient transit for the city’s transportation woes. The streetcar and bus-only lanes are popular — but bike lanes are not. (Seattle Times)
- Someone is also polling Seattle residents about taxing Uber and Lyft to pay for transit, homeless services and health care for ride-share drivers. (KIRO)
- The Washington, D.C. City Council overrode Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a fare evasion decriminalization bill. The fine for turnstile-hopping is now a $50 ticket, rather than $300 and possible jail time. (City Paper, Post)
- The Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3 is a chance for MARTA, Atlanta’s transit agency, to shine. (AJC)
- The Trump Administration is reviving talk of an infrastructure bill for the zillionth time. This version would supposedly fund 5G cellphone service and air traffic control and last 13 years. As usual, no one has a clue how to pay for it. (Reuters)
- The head of Uber’s European operation sees public and ride-hailing as symbiotic and is urging more spending on transit. (Next City, Smart Cities Dive)
- Better bus stops and more bus shelters would help transit agencies grow ridership. (Mobility Lab)
- Transportation researchers are at a conference in Washington, D.C. this week to talk about transit equity. (Bike Portland)
- A Boise cyclist who was run over by an SUV thinks the driver did it intentionally. (KTVB)
- Tokyo is fighting rush-hour subway overcrowding by offering off-peak riders free food. (City Lab)