Friday’s Headlines

- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has hired Linda Bailey, director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials, to head up the city’s ambitious — but so far unsuccessful — Vision Zero program. (WaPo) Bowser was recently booed for talking about taking cars off the road, but Greater Greater Washington says citizens should be applauding instead.
- A group of people with disabilities is suing the city of San Diego, Bird, Lime and Razor for failing to keep sidewalks clear of dockless scooters, which can be obstacles for the blind and folks in wheelchairs. (NBC)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is eliminating the D-Link, its free downtown shuttle due to low ridership. While that seems like a loss, it’s really an example of how the entire Dallas bus system makes no sense. (D Magazine)
- Uber is dropping 1,000 of its JUMP electric bikes and scooters into Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz. (12 News) And Omaha is rolling out an e-scooter pilot program in March. (KETV)
- The Columbus Dispatch supports hiking Ohio’s gas tax to pay for road repairs and transit improvements.
- New bike lanes are coming in St. Petersburg (Fox 13), Boise (Idaho Statesman), Philadelphia (Voice), Memphis (a different Fox 13) and Ann Arbor (Concentrate).
- Worried than ride-hailing will take people off transit and put more cars on the road, Vancouver officials are considering charging Uber and Lyft a congestion fee. (Sun)
- A Rochester, N.Y., driver is sorrynotsorry that he gave a 10-year-old on a bike a concussion and then fled. (Daily News)
- Some idiot tried to cut off the Oklahoma City streetcar, collided with it, then drove off. (KFOR)