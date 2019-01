Talking Headways Podcast: The Future of Transportation Data

This week on the podcast we’re joined by Regina Clewlow, CEO and co-founder of Populus. We talk about some of the research Populus has been working on including on shared and micro mobility and we learn more about the transportation data cities need to operate more efficiently. We also discuss what the media is talking about in terms of new transport technologies and what the best jurisdiction level might be for regulation.