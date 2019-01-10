Talking Headways Podcast: Cleveland BRT’s 10th Anniversary

This week, we talk with interim CEO Floun’say Caver and former CEO Joe Calabrese of the Cleveland RTA about the Euclid Avenue bus rapid transit line as it marks its 10th anniversary. The so-called HealthLine, which connects two major regional employment centers, was the product of input from numerous community stakeholders and has been widely deemed a success. We chat about how the line has influenced development on the corridor, the ridership growth on the line, and the potential for expanding lessons learned from the corridor to the rest of the region.