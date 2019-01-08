Uber and Lyft Don’t Reduce Cars. Transit Does.

Photo: B137/Wikimedia Commons
Uber and Lyft have long promised that their services would “free” people from private car ownership — but data show the opposite is happening.

Census statistics show that in the eight major cities where Uber and Lyft are most concentrated, total car ownership has risen in the last five years — a worrisome reversal of earlier trends, transportation consultant Bruce Schaller wrote this week in CityLab.

In many cities, there was an increase in car-free households and car-light households — households with fewer cars than workers — between 2012 and 2017. But those reductions were eclipsed by growth in “car-rich” households, as Schaller calls homes with more two or more vehicles.

vehicles are up copy
“Increased car ownership in America’s most walkable and transit-oriented cities is a deeply worrisome reversal from what came before,” Schaller writes. “From mid-2000 to 2012, transit ridership increased while car ownership grew slowly, if at all. But now car ownership is expanding faster than population.”

Uber and Lyft have worked hard to promote themselves as green alternatives to automobile ownership. But data are making it increasingly clear these companies are adding cars to the roads in our most congested cities, and undermining transit.

The one city that did make progress in increasing the number of car-free and car-light households was Seattle, where such households increased 23 percent over the last five years. The city has also enjoyed a sizable increase in transit ridership over the last few years — which it has achieved by investing heavily in rail and by expanding bus service hours dramatically.

Seattle's goal is the bring frequent transit within a short walk of almost every home. Graphic: City of Seattle
But, concerningly, even in Seattle, vehicles grew faster than population, 14 versus 12 percent.

San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Chicago all had growth in car-free and car-light households. It stayed about the same in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.; and in Los Angeles, car-light and car-free households actually declined.

Of course it can’t all be blamed on Uber and Lyft. In the last five years, an economic recovery and low gas prices have encouraged more lower-income Americans to buy cars. But Uber and Lyft aren’t going to save us, Schaller says. In fact, the presence of these companies makes investing in alternatives all the more urgent, he says:

Amid the many modes that can help out, we need to focus above all on one particular way for people to share the ride. But it’s not some new form of “shared mobility.” It’s frequent, reliable, safe, and comfortable public transportation.

  • TakeFive

    Conflating issues is often a thing. Number of cars owned won’t go down just because Uber/Lyft shows up. It can and will likely happen over a decade though.

    So if an Uber driver has 25 trips in a day, that’s 25 fewer cars/trips but you’re saying they are adding to the number of cars on the road? That doesn’t pass the smell test. There may be more cars but that would have nothing to do with Uber. Presumably, there would be even more cars w/o Uber/Lyft.

  • jason nunya

    It’s amazing how years on, and people STILL can’t figure out it’s just a taxi with scab drivers and an app, not a phone number.

  • fdtutf

    Your smeller needs work.

    Drivers of for-hire vehicles spend large amounts of their time driving around waiting for fares. This means more driving overall, even if it results in fewer total cars on the road (i.e., in ownership).

  • Michael

    I live in a neighborhood about a 20 minute local bus ride outside my CBD. The old guard drive for 100% of their trips, unless their car is broken down. New residents are multi-modal using a combination of TNC, walking, bike, bus, & car. I guarantee you that my neighbors with their fleets of cars & trucks clock more miles, more trips, more time in traffic, than the car-lite newcomers, even including some inefficiency on the part of TNC drivers. It’s not a linear equation, there’s quite a bit of complexity.

  • TakeFive

    Your statement leads me to believe you’re unfamiliar with the game. Michael makes some very good points.

    The amount of dead miles has been greatly exaggerated. Both Aps ping the nearest driver; there’s no need to spend time driving around, in fact it’s inefficient. It’s easier to pull into a place and park which also allows for going potty and/or drinking/eating. It is possible that starting out a driver may head to areas of demand and likely pick up a rider wanting to go there.

  • stvr

    Disagree.

  • crazyvag

    I think we’re getting to the point where we might need to track not just car ownership, but also number of trips by private car vs Lyft/Uber. I own a car, but it’s 12 years old because I drive it only on weekends. I certainly don’t help the stats, but I cut down on traffic by taking train to work. I don’t see how this study can capture that.

  • crazyvag

    Maybe your both right. In CBDs, drivers will park and wait. In suburbs, they’ll drive. 🙂

