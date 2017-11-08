How Seattle Avoided the Transit Death Spiral to Turn Around Its Bus System

Since it raised funds to expand transit service in 2014, Seattle has made big strides where other cities have mostly lost ground.
Since it raised funds to expand transit service in 2014, Seattle has made big strides where other cities have mostly lost ground.

In 2014, King County Metro was facing a revenue shortfall, thanks to declining sales tax receipts following the recession.

But unlike other cities, Seattle didn’t settle for service cuts, which reduce ridership and lead to further cuts — the dreaded transit death spiral.

Instead, Seattle voters invested more in transit by adding $60 to vehicle registration fees and increasing the sales tax by 0.1 percent. Not long after, sales tax receipts roared back to life as well. As a result, Seattle was able to improve bus frequency, expand service hours, and offer cheaper fares to young people and riders with low incomes.

The measure was called Prop 1, or the Seattle Transportation Benefit District (STBD). Stephen Fesler at the Urbanist explains how it paid off:

In the first year of the STBD, the city invested the equivalent of 270,000 annual service hours into the Seattle bus system. That was spread across 68 routes, boosting frequency on a lot of routes and restoring others (e.g. Route 47) that had been eliminated. Service hours also went toward reducing crowding at peak times, improving on-time performance, and making routes more frequent when demand is highest. The STBD has put a particular emphasis on some core routes such as the 5, 10, 48, and RapidRide C and D Lines. Annual service hours paid by Seattle now total more than 308,000, an astounding sum that in a number of cases is backing more than 30% of the total service hours for city bus routes.

Transit ridership is seeing healthy growth in Seattle. A significant amount of this has been on frequent transit bus routes and light rail. In fact, bus-based transit has seen some of the largest gains on the RapidRide C, D, and E Lines. The RapidRide C Line, for instance, has experienced a 40% growth in ridership since 2015. This growth was partially induced by 71,000 additional service hours (21% of the new service hours funded by the STBD in 2015-2016) that were showered onto the RapidRide lines during the first year of STBD investments. The net result was more frequency and higher ridership. But another feature of ballooning transit ridership has been led by light rail with more than 100% growth since 2015. Two new stations in Capitol Hill and at the University of Washington are the primary drivers of that.

Without that investment at that key moment, says Fesler, Seattle may not have managed to reduce drive-alone rates to downtown to an all-time low. Seattle is succeeding at the same time other cities have lost ground. Cities like Washington, DC could learn a thing or two from this.

  • TakeFive

    Seattle has Boatloads of money – more power to them. Not just STBD but in 2015 Seattle passed the $930 million Seattle Moves prop. ST2 provided the funding for the Rapid Ride routes which was a big part of their redesigned bus network. To their credit these routes have All The Enhancements except dedicated lanes aside from a few blocks downtown on two nearby streets..

    It’s amazing the difference being flush with transit funding can make. 🙂 Sadly I’m hearing stories of some yuge escalation for project costs.

  • cooljames

    Hmmm. This is really a glass-half-full perspective on how the city reacted to poor funding in the early 2010’s. Lots and lots of regional bus lines were cut, and the Rapid Ride buses replaced them to provide what by and large amounts to the only way to get from home to work. Not all bad, but far from all good.

    What do we have now vs. what we had then? Buses are crowded as hell. It’s unreal and there’s no end in sight. Also, the legacy system provided a lot more geographic coverage with a scheduled approach. Your neighborhood’s line came by once an hour, but you knew to be out there. Now, we have the Rapid Ride system where the buses come every 10 to 30 minutes, and you can’t predict when. In a town infamous for rain, you wind up spending a lot of time outside in the weather. Also, I’d bet that more than half of the savings that Metro retrieved by cutting regional lines now goes to personalized transport for those with disabilities.

    The quoted story reads like a self-assessment of the King County Metro system, with no rider impact or feedback mentioned.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

To Stave Off Transit Cuts, Seattle Plans to Go It Alone

By Angie Schmitt |
Just a couple of weeks ago, voters in Seattle and its surrounding counties rejected a funding measure to prevent dramatic cuts to local transit service. It speaks to the seriousness of the situation that city leaders are already floating an alternative. In an announcement yesterday, local officials said they will go back to voters with a […]

Local Ballot Results: The Good, the Bad, and the Highway Money Grabs

By Angie Schmitt |
While last night’s election is looking like decisively bad news for transit in the Senate and in several statehouses, the results from local ballot initiatives are a little brighter. Here are the highlights that have Streetsblog Network members buzzing, as well as results from other referendums around the country. Seattle Seattle voters approved a ballot […]

Today Is Decision Time For Local Transit Contests

By Tanya Snyder |
If you live in Durham County, North Carolina, Montcalm County, Michigan, Cincinnati, Ohio, or anywhere in Washington state, today is Election Day – and you’ve got decisions to make about transit. There are six ballot initiatives up for a popular vote today that will determine the future of transit service in these areas. They follow […]

Transit vs. Highways: Which Came Out on Top in Local Elections?

By Angie Schmitt |
There were several local ballot measures with big implications for streets and transportation yesterday, and results were all over the map. Here’s how three of the most notable votes turned out. Seattle’s property tax increase to fund walking, biking, and transit Voters have spoken and they decided to enact Move Seattle, the $900 million property tax levy for transportation. […]