Tuesday’s Headlines

- Everybody Ubers! (Except the poor and olds.) More than twice as many people use ride-hailing services in 2018 as 2015, but ridership skewed heavily toward the young, the college-educated and the high-income. (Pew Research)
- As GoTriangle prepares to submit an application for a $1.2-billion federal grant, top Durham officials make a final case for the Durham-Orange light rail line: Build it now and create jobs and provide transportation for those who need it most, or choke in traffic later. (News & Observer)
- Five years after Vision Zero took American cities by storm, changes to improve road safety have been slow to come. (The Atlantic; membership required)
- A driver killed a man walking in a downtown Portland crosswalk last week, and an already-approved street upgrade could have prevented it. (Bike Portland)
- Kalamazoo, Mich., is taking over several state highways within the city limits from MDOT so it can implement safety plans that the state is apparently unwilling or unable to do. (MLive)
- While national publications often praise Seattle’s transit system, KIRO wonders if it lives up to the hype.
- Transit experts praised Buffalo for doubling downtown parking rates during peak hours, saying the hike will help get people out of their cars. (News)
- The Pedway, Chicago’s network of underground corridors and tunnels, gets crowded and messy in the wintertime, and neither the city nor private entities are doing a good job of cleaning it up. (Tribune)
- A legal aid group has filed a civil rights lawsuit seeking to halt Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority service cuts, arguing that the agency didn’t engage the public and ignored requests to raise fares instead. (Blade)
- Don’t call it an “accident”: Collisions like the one an SUV driver had with cycling San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are the result of poor road design. (San Jose Inside)