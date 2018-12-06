Talking Headways Podcast: This is Not the TIF You’re Looking For

This week, we chat with Professor Deborah Salon of Arizona State about “location value capture.” Most important, Salon and I discuss the main points of a research study she wrote with several colleagues about how transit systems can increase the value of locations they serve. We also chat about where location value capture shouldn’t be used and whether certain mechanisms such as tax-increment financing (TIF) take too much value for individual projects.

