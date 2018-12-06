Talking Headways Podcast: This is Not the TIF You’re Looking For

Talking Headways small

SB Donation NYC header 2This week, we chat with Professor Deborah Salon of Arizona State about “location value capture.” Most important, Salon and I discuss the main points of a research study she wrote with several colleagues about how transit systems can increase the value of locations they serve. We also chat about where location value capture shouldn’t be used and whether certain mechanisms such as tax-increment financing (TIF) take too much value for individual projects.

Meanwhile, our annual donation drive continues.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Land Value Capture and Transit

By Jeff Wood |
For this week's podcast we return to the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Montreal. This session on land value capture features Julian Ware of Transport for London, Sharon Liu of Hong Kong’s MTR, and Iain Dobson of Strategic Regional Research Associates in Toronto. Each gives their perspective on how land value capture relates to transport development.

Talking Headways Podcast: Welcome to the Fresh Coast!

By Jeff Wood |
This week I chat with Jeramey Jannene of Streetsblog Network blog Urban Milwaukee. Jeramey discusses freeway teardowns, freeway expansion, the new bike-share system, the transit funding situation in the city, the city’s streetcar plans, and the city’s really high weighted density. And we talk about water. Milwaukee is becoming the “Fresh Coast,” an innovative place for studying […]