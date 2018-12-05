SEE IT! Boston’s Bus Rapid Transit is Working

BRT bus lane Boston

SB Donation NYC header 2

It was a momentous 2018 year for bus riders in greater Boston as municipalities around the region took bold steps to pilot elements of Bus Rapid Transit. Empowered by grants, the city-led regional effort showcased small but salient service and street design improvements that garnered public and political support for better buses and the vision of Gold Standard BRT.

The demonstrated BRT elements included dedicated bus lane segments, queue jumps, transit signal priority and level platforms, and were enhanced by creative art installations and community group partnerships.

This short film shows how easily other cities could adapt these strategies:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will Rahm Emanuel Show America What BRT Can Do?

By Ben Schulman |
With impressive urgency, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has spent his first months in office retooling and reconfiguring how the “City That Works” works. Emanuel’s energy is evident in changes from beat-cop deployment to the push for a longer school day, but perhaps the mayor’s most tangible efforts can be seen in his ambitious transportation agenda. […]

ITDP Maps Bus Rapid Transit Successes Worldwide

By Payton Chung |
Searching for solid examples of Bus Rapid Transit in your slice of the world, or pondering possible ways to solve a particular BRT problem? A new interactive map developed by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy might have your answer. ITDP, which created the BRT Standard to define high-quality BRT and foster it around […]

American BRT: A Rapid Bus Network Expands in Las Vegas

By Dani Simons |
Last month the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy released its report, “Recapturing Global Leadership in Bus Rapid Transit” [PDF], which proposed a LEED-like rating system for bus rapid transit projects and laid out a strategy for American cities to build systems as good as the world’s best BRT. While more than 20 American bus […]