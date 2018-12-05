SEE IT! Boston’s Bus Rapid Transit is Working

It was a momentous 2018 year for bus riders in greater Boston as municipalities around the region took bold steps to pilot elements of Bus Rapid Transit. Empowered by grants, the city-led regional effort showcased small but salient service and street design improvements that garnered public and political support for better buses and the vision of Gold Standard BRT.

The demonstrated BRT elements included dedicated bus lane segments, queue jumps, transit signal priority and level platforms, and were enhanced by creative art installations and community group partnerships.

This short film shows how easily other cities could adapt these strategies: