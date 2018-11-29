Talking Headways Podcast: Personal Relationships and Place

This week we’re joined by Dr. Manuel Pastor, professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity, University of Southern California, and director of USC’s Program for Environmental and Regional Equity  and the USC Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration. We chat about a broad range of topics including the Environmental Justice Screening Method and how that research was turned into California environmental policy. The importance of community organizing in getting agreement for legislation, his new book, “The State of Resistance,” as well as his views on rent control as public policy.

