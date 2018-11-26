Monday’s Headlines: Back to the Grind Edition

- With a federal deadline looming, Duke University is considering backing out of plans for light rail between Durham and Orange, N.C. The project can’t move forward without Duke-owned land. (News & Observer)
- In the 1960s and ’70s — with gas prices high and cities decaying and choked with smog — the federal government invested in mass transit big time. But it wasn’t enough to reverse decades of decline at the hands of the automobile. (Curbed)
- Cincinnati’s city manager says taking over the troubled streetcar from the Southeast Ohio Regional Transit Agency would be a long, complicated and expensive process. (WCOP)
- Milwaukee’s new streetcar, The Hop, is averaging 2,191 riders per day, exceeding expectations. (Journal Sentinel)
- Harrisburg, Penn., plans to remove two car lanes from State Street — the deadliest road in the nation — and add two bike lanes and four crosswalks. (Penn Live)
- St. Louis doctors say they’ve confirmed at least 68 scooter-related injuries, and they want the city to address safety concerns. (KADK)
- A Philadelphia conservancy is converting a park’s long-abandoned trolley network into a walking, biking and equestrian trail. (Inquirer)
- Washington, D.C., has hired crews and bought equipment to clear snow from bike lanes and sidewalks. (Smart Cities Dive)
- After Missouri voters rejected a gas-tax hike, legislators are looking for other ways to raise funds for road improvements. (KCUR)
- Martha Stewart rode Uber for the first time, and it wasn’t a good thing. (NBC)