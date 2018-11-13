Tuesday’s Headlines

- The National Review blames Democrats, with their unions and environmental regulations, for slowing down infrastructure construction, as opposed to those free-market conservatives in Europe and China.
- Forget those tax returns: Another conservative publication, The Weekly Standard, says Democrats can find common ground on infrastructure with President Trump — basically, by taking it easy on Trump.
- Illinois’s J.B. Pritzker is the latest Democratic governor-elect to float a gas-tax hike. (WIFR) Even Alabama’s GOP-dominated government might be forced to grapple with the issue of infrastructure funding. (Birmingham News) And in Texas, Sen. John Cornyn is calling for an overhaul in the way governments fund roads. (Dallas News)
- More than 16,000 people rode Milwaukee’s new streetcar, The Hop, on its first weekend in operation. (CBS 58) Little Rock’s streetcar isn’t new, but Rock Region Metro is offering half-price fares for riders who download its new app. (KARK)
- The Washington Post has caught on to the cool kids’ e-scooter craze.
- Studies suggest that women may be paid less than men, on average, because after they have kids, they’re less willing to commute as far for work. Of course, that doesn’t explain why society pressures women to make such choices and not men. (Quartz)
- Bikelash remains rampant, even in liberal San Francisco. (Examiner)
- ICYMI: Buses still beat Uber and Lyft as the most efficient way to move people around cities. (The Atlantic) TechCrunch riffs off author Jared Walker’s article and gets a bit deeper in the weeds.
- Charging for parking and strictly enforcing parking regs is generally a good thing, but a UK Starbucks is taking things to a whole new level. (The Guardian)