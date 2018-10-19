Friday’s Headlines

- As Uber grows, fares are dropping, turning the gig from a lucrative side hustle into a full-time trap with little hope of a living wage. (The Ringer)
- Three California cities — San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles — top the list for worst streets in America, according to a study by TRIP, a D.C.-based transportation research group. Sounds like a good argument to vote against Prop 6. Find out where your city ranks here.
- CNBC may have set a new record for breathless hyperloop coverage. Are they smoking as much as Elon Musk?
- An architect envisions how gas stations can transition into charging stations as electric cars replace gas-powered ones. (Inverse) Maybe this will accelerate the process: Sweden is putting warning labels on gas pumps warning drivers of fossil fuel’s effect on climate. (Mobility Lab)
- The Memphis Area Transit Authority has formed a committee to look at ways to raise $30 million and add 200,000 hours of bus service a year. (Flyer)
- A Minnesota chamber of commerce leader argues that the state should spend more on mass transit, arguing that it will boost the economy and attract more millennial workers. (Echo Press)
- King County Metro in Seattle is experimenting with a ride-hailing app. Users can summon a shuttle to take them to a park-and-ride station, if they live within three miles. Rides will be free at first, then cost as much as a bus. (Curbed)
- An Akron road diet has gotten mixed reviews from residents. But it’s succeeded in slowing traffic — and wait until it connects to another trail that carries millions of riders, says one city official. (News 5 Cleveland)
- Think America doesn’t have an infrastructure problem? Watch this video of an Arkansas bridge buckling as a bus crosses it. Luckily, the bus made it across — this time. (WNEP)
- Formula 1 racing doesn’t just waste gas and glorify the automobile — it’s racist, too. (City Lab)
- Transportation 4 America is hosting a conference in Atlanta in December for state-level leaders to learn about expanding access to transportation options.
- This Chicago driver in a bike lane must be taking his cue from New York drivers. (NBC 5)