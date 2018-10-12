Friday’s Headlines

- Safe streets that encourage walking and biking are key to reducing the impact of climate change. But you knew that. (Curbed)
- With its weather, flat topography and horrible traffic, L.A. should be a great city for biking. Why are the cars winning? (Bicycling) Meanwhile, the number of bike commuters in Seattle is falling, but Bicycling still ranks it No. 1 (Post-Intelligencer).
- Dallas wants to build a multimodal center next to a planned high-speed rail station that would integrate the bullet train with Amtrak, other rail lines, the subway, buses, bikes and, um, flying taxis and a hyperloop. (D Magazine)
- The Orlando Sentinel looks longingly at Phoenix’s Valley Metro and wonders, where did it all go wrong? Phoenix has a useful light-rail system; Orlando rejected something similar and is now stuck with cumbersome, unpopular heavy rail.
- Baltimore will complete its downtown bike network in December — almost two years behind schedule. (Sun)
- D.C. Metro stations on the Red Line in car-centric suburban Maryland are dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Philadelphia has a seven-year plan to boost transit ridership, fix sidewalks and build 40 miles of bike lanes. (Curbed, Inquirer)
- An Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist frets that racial and geographical divides will doom the metro area’s nascent effort to expand the MARTA transit system.
- Even after a price cut, New Orleans’s bike-share is still more expensive than most cities’. (Times-Picayune)
- Pittsburgh is seeking public input on a planned expansion of bike lanes. (WPXI)
- No, Coronado, Calif. Mayor Richard Bailey, too much transit spending isn’t the reason you sit in traffic — not enough transit spending is. (Voice of San Diego)